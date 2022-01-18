Covid-19 deaths: 16 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry reported 16 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,808.

Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at five, making up 31.2 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Terengganu (3), Negeri Sembilan and Penang (2 each) and Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Sabah (1 each).

There were no deaths in Malacca, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Sarawak and the federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 40,659 active cases, including 184 in intensive care units (ICU), 87 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,810,689 cases.