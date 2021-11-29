Covid-19 deaths: 29 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 29 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Of the total, six were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,309.

Perak recorded the highest number of new deaths at 7, making up 24.1 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

Other states with a significant number of newly reported deaths include Kedah (6) and Kelantan (6).

The remaining deaths were in Johor (2), Pahang (2), Sabah (2), Terengganu (2) and Kuala Lumpur (2).

No new deaths were reported in Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Penang, Sarawak, Selangor, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 67,455 active cases including 511 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 261 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,623,816.