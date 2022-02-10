Covid-19 deaths: 9 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported nine new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 32,065.

Four of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead cases.

Perak and Sabah reported two deaths each, followed Johor, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Selangor, with one each.

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 94,515 active cases, including 147 in intensive care units (ICU), 79 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,956,332.