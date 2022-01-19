Covid-19 deaths: 9 reported fatalities

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported nine Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,818.

Selangor, Pahang and Malacca each recorded two deaths while there was one death each in Terengganu, Kelantan and Sabah.

No new deaths were reported in Johor, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 40,761 active cases. This includes 183 patients in intensive care units (ICU), 84 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,813,934.