Covid-19 deaths rise to 57

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 57 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the death toll here to 31,192 people.

According to data from the ministry’s CovidNow website, 5 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Penang and Selangor recorded the highest number of fatalities with 9 each, followed by Perak (7), Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur (6 each), Negeri Sembilan (5), Kedah and Kelantan (4 each), Johor, Pahang and Sabah (2 each) and Perlis (1).

No new deaths were reported in Malacca, Sarawak, Labuan, and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 51,023 active cases, including 353 in intensive care units (ICU), 189 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,724,684.