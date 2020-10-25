Covid-19: Denial of viral fake news at 6:30 pm, Oct 24 - KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s (KKMM) Quick Response Team confirmed that a viral news on social media was fake. KKMM announced it at 6:30 pm yesterday.

In relation to this, Kajang district police chief, Selangor has denied allegations which went viral on social media claiming that the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO) had been imposed on Kajang district including Bandar Baru Bangi. According to the news, it came into effect at 10.00 pm on Oct 23 following the affected area being classified as a red zone besides 16 roadblocks being set up around the district.

He stressed that the allegation was false and advised the public not to transmit any dubious information. -Bernama