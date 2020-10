KUALA LUMPUR: Following is a denial of a viral news in the social media by Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team tonight.

The Health Ministry (MOH) has refuted allegations which went viral on social media that a person known as KakNa who claimed that her husband’s friend’s wife who returned from Sabah was critical at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to Covid-19 despite having tested negative after undergoing the swab test twice.

MOH says claims that the virus from Sabah was more dangerous because it can only be detected after attacking the respiratory system was untrue and advises the public not to share the fake news. -Bernama