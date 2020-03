KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) in cooperation with mosques and suraus that have been hosting Friday prayers in the Federal Territories are actively engaged in cleaning and disinfection activities in the effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

JAWI said in a statement today that 61 mosques and 29 suraus have gone through the process which began on March 18 and will continue to be implemented throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period until March 31.

“The disinfection works will include 88 mosques in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan as well as all JAWI-registered suraus that hold Friday prayers,” the statement said.

In addition, JAWI also ensures that during the disinfection process, everyone involved was using appropriate equipment in accordance with the advice and guidelines issued by the Health Department and the Ministry of Health Malaysia.

“This process is crucial to ensure the cleanliness of the mosque and suraus that may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus as the houses of worship were also used for other religious activities,” the statement said.

The MCO from March 18 to March 31 was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. — Bernama