KUALA LUMPUR: Dole Packaged Foods LLC has launched an initiative to supply nutritious foods to the needy to provide much-needed assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dole is inviting other organisations and companies, large and small worldwide, to join them to help cast a little sunshine in dark times and ensure the health of those in need.

From kids to the elderly, to those who are on the front lines caring for others, through a series of donations and partnerships, Dole is aiming to help close the gaps to access to healthy food in trying times.

The company has committed its resources, facilities and social impact efforts under its Sunshine for All Promise for people to have access to the nutritious food they need.

It includes delivering sunshine for the frontline; teaming up with World Central Kitchen to support seniors and under-served families in California; partnering with Lyft to provide under-served seniors with nutritious foods in Seattle and Chicago; and delivering fruit cups to healthcare workers at hospitals in Paris (France), Barcelona (Spain) and Auckland (New Zealand), among others.

According to a statement, Dole will also launch a campaign honouring essential frontline workers as superheroes, thanking their partners and calling on others to join its mission to make Sunshine For All a reality.

Dole has doubled down with its employees to ensure they have what they need to stay healthy. It also created resources for employees who may come in contact with the virus and is working to upgrade its hospital immunity facilities in Dolefil/Polomolok to ensure doctors are well equipped to service the community. — Bernama