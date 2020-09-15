Covid-19: Eight cases detected in new Sabah cluster

PETALING JAYA: A new Covid-19 cluster was detected in Sabah today following eight individuals testing positive after coming into contact with another positive case detected on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 23 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded today, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 632.

However, no deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 128 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah made the announcement today, adding that since the discovery of the new cluster, 128 individuals have been tested.

“The index case was a 68-year-old woman who was admitted to Kunak Hospital after fainting in her home. She tested positive for the virus today.

“Besides the index case, eight others have tested positive. Another 18 tests have come back negative, while the remaining 101 are waiting for their results,” he said during a press conference today.

Noor Hisham identified the new cluster as the Pulau cluster.

On the total number of new cases reported today, Noor Hisham said 10 were imported while 13 were local transmissions.

“The 10 consisted of five Malaysians and five foreigners entering the country from the Philippines, Hungary, Turkey, Qatar, Bangladesh, Nigeria and Morocco.

“The remaining 13 local transmission cases comprised of 10 Malaysians and three foreigners, all of whom were in Sabah.

“Eight of the local transmissions came from the Pulau cluster, four from the Fort Lahad Datu cluster, and the remaining one case was a referral from Semporna Hospital to Tawau Hospital,” he said.

This latest report brings the total number of Covid-19 infections detected in the country to 9,969.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said six cases were discharged yesterday bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 9,209.

“Of the current Covid-19 patients, 14 are being treated in intensive care units, with four needing ventilator assistance,” he added.