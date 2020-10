PUTRAJAYA: Eight new Covid-19 clusters were identified today, involving three in Sabah, two in Selangor and one each in Negeri Sembilan, Labuan and Johor, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said.

He said the Rumah Merah cluster, involves a temporary detention centre in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah in which the index case tested positive on Oct 28 before close contact screening detected 56 more cases, all of whom are now being treated at the Menggatal Detention Centre isolation block.

Speaking at a Health Ministry (MoH) media conference on Covid-19 developments, Dr Noor Hisham said the other two new clusters in Sabah were the Telipok (10 cases) and the Sembulan clusters (12 cases), both in Kota Kinabalu.

In Selangor, he said two clusters were detected. They are the Merpati cluster (45 new cases), involving Sepang, Gombak and Kuala Langat districts, and the Astaka cluster with 32 cases (31 new), involving the districts of Petaling, Hulu Langat and Kuala Selangor.

All of the cases are being treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, he said. -Bernama