PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry’s action plan is not just to implement enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at potential hotspots and infection zones, but also to protect green zones or no infection zones to bring down cases of Covid-19 virus infections.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said based on the teleconferencing with the World Health Organisation, where experts from several countries shared their experiences, it is important for the zones with a lot of infection to be contained and prevent from having it spread to green zones.

“For example, the China government shut down three provinces – Zhejiang, Hubei and Jiangsu – to prevent the spread from reaching green zones such as Beijing. So we may go for a similar approach, in which high hotspot areas will have EMCO, to protect the elderly and those diagnosed with non-communicable diseases in the green zones,“ he said in a press conference today.

Once in EMCO, the Health Ministry team will conduct acute case detection by going house to house in these areas and also conduct sanitising and disinfecting exercises on these resicences.

He also said it is too early to say if the MCO will affect Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, as they are trying to achieve having less than 5,000 positive cases across the country by April.

“Therefore, all of us will play a role by staying at home and not going out. By doing so, we can break the chain of infection and bring down the cases together,“ he said.

On the cluster of those who attended the tabligh gathering at the Seri Petaling mosque, Noor Hisham said they are still looking for 5,084 people who have yet to come forward to be screened and tested for positive Covid-19 infection.

“We are working together with the police to track them down and hopefully they will come forward to do the screening and testing,“ he said.

He also said that the Ministry has received test kits from South Korea and China respectively and they are in the midst of verifying these rapid test kits and whether they can bring accurate results.

He added that they are prepared for the worst, with 5,292 beds being made ready for admission of patients with Covid-19 infections. These beds are in hospitals designated for Covid-19 treatments, as well as in training institutes.