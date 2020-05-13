Covid-19 emergency zakat continues throughout CMCO: MAIWP

KUALA LUMPUR: Applications for the Covid-19 emergency zakat (tithe) aid for people in the Federal Territories whose income has been affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) will continue during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

Chief executive officer of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), Datuk Akbar Samon said the applications were still open even for people who received the same aid during the MCO period.

“MAIWP is aware that the MCO has been continued into the CMCO (period), so we expect the number of recipients for the aid to increase from time to time,” Akbar told reporters after meeting with aid recipients at the Raya Permai People’s Housing Programme in Sungai Besi today.

He added that regardless of whether they had applied for the aid before, the public can still apply for it and MAIWP will look at the application.

To date, MAIWP has approved RM6.07 million in Covid-19 emergency zakat aid for 15,688 recipients since it opened for applications in April.

Akbar also said MAIWP will be distributing fidyah money (paid by Muslims as penalty for not fasting in the month of Ramadan for one year) to recipients in the form of essential food items.

He said MAIWP had distributed RM1.28 million of the total RM4.36 million fidyah money with 15,860 units of rice and basic foods to aid recipients.

On the Covid-19 Musaadah mission, to date MAIWP has distributed RM42.59 million to help various parties during the MCO period.

Meanwhile, one recipient of the Covid-19 emergency zakat aid of RM500, Ahmad Shukri Yunus, 54, said he did not have a permanent job since his employer’s operations were terminated.

“I do not have a fixed income and depend on all sorts of work like sending goods, which does not pay much.

“I also get aid from individuals and the mosque. Alhamdulilah, so far, I can still afford my basic needs,” Ahmad Shukri who is a retired military man, said, adding that he was supporting seven members of his family. - Bernama