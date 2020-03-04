Covid-19: Employers reminded to observe Occupational Safety and Health Act

KUALA LUMPUR: All employers and employees are reminded to observe the Occupational Safety and Health Act (Osha) 1994 and take precautionary measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

The Ministry of Human Resources in its statement today also reminded employers to carry out risk assessments and improve work procedures to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

The statement also emphasised the need for employers to identify workers who had been to Covid-19 affected countries by conducting health surveillance on said employees and send them to seek urgent treatment if they have symptoms such as fever, cough and breathing difficulty.

“The employers must comply with the quarantine directive issued to their workers by registered medical practitioners or the relevant authorities,” it said.

Employers and workers who are planning to visit Covid-19 affected countries, either on official or personal businesses, are advised to postpone their trip unless it involves inevitable matters.

All employers must also provide suitable personal protective gear for their workers based on the conducted risk assessments.

The ministry also said under Section 15(1) of the Ohsa 1994, employers must ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of their employees.

“Those who have failed to comply with the provision of the Act are liable to a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to two years or both,” it said.

Any queries or complaints can be directed to states’ Occupational Safety and Health Department or email to address provided on the department website www.dosh.gov.my.

The Ministry of Health said until noon today (March 4), there are 14 new Covid-19 cases reported, bringing the total numbers of positive cases in Malaysia to 50 cases. - Bernama