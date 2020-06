KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the noon update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news related to Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) has dismissed an allegation that it is involved in a financial loan scheme as advertised by the holder of a Facebook account who goes by the name ‘Syazana Syazalia’. KSM insists it has nothing to do with the advertisement which offers a loan of RM2,000 without deposit and which is allegedly open to civil servants, private-sector workers and retirees, including those blacklisted by banks.

2. The secretary-general of the National Union of Hotel, Bar & Restaurant Workers, Peninsular Malaysia, has denied a claim by the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) that more than 30,000 workers in the hotel sector have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He explained that the actual number of workers who had their jobs terminated is much lower given that only seven hotels have closed down for good as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. - Bernama