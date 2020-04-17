Covid-19: Family members urged to ensure senior citizens get immediate treatment if there are symptoms

KUALA LUMPUR: The senior citizens and defiers of the Movement Control Order (MCO) are the two groups of people that should be given attention to by all quarters to ensure success of efforts made by the government to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection.

The public should help the frontliners, led by Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix), to reduce the risk of senior citizens being exposed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, Noor Hisham said the ability to recover and prognosis for Covid-19 recovery is better with early treatment, hence, the need for senior citizens to get immediate treatment, even for mild symptoms like fever, cough, flu or sore throat.

We need to emphasise that it is the responsibility of family members, like children or those taking care of senior citizens, to ensure that these elderly folks are given immediate treatment if they are not well, and to make sure that they have sufficient supply of medication and keep their appointment dates.

The reason being that statistics on death due to Covid-19 showed that 62.6% of them were aged 60 and above, which is the age group with high risk of getting complications due to Covid-19 infection and chronic diseases.

The second group that should be approached is the defiers of MCO.

As such, netizens, as warriors in the social media, should play their role by sending messages through Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and Telegram on the impact of defying the MCO.

Yesterday, checks by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) found many vehicles on the road, especially those involved in non-essential services, as many are taking advantage of the government’s announcement to allow a few other sectors to begin operation in stages, despite not getting the approval to do so yet.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said all industries are required to obtain permission from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) to operate during MCO.

Ramadan is just round the corner, but the government has reminded the public to not go back to their hometowns during the third phase of MCO and also there will be no Ramadan bazaar during the fasting month this year.

If no attention is given to senior citizens and the MCO defiers, all efforts made by the frontliners , such as the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) in combating the Covid-19 outbreak will be futile. — Bernama