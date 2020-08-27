Covid-19: Five new cases, no new deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MoH) reported five new Covid-19 positive cases among Malaysians as of 12pm today, which brings the total of positive cases in the country to 9,296.

Health director- general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced in his media briefing (Aug 27) today, out of five, two were imported cases involving returnees from Egypt and Philippines while another three new infections were through local transmission.

“Three new positive cases were identified at Malaysian Armed Forces hospital in Terendak camp in Malacca where two cases were detected through pre-surgery screening and another case was detected from screening on symptomatic cases,“ he said.

To date, eight patients are currently at the intensive care unit (ICU), where six of them need a ventilator for breathing assistance.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the total of active cases is now decreasing to 177 which are currently being treated and the death toll remains at 125.

He said 16 patients have received successful treatment and have been discharged today, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 8,994 in the country.