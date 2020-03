GEORGE TOWN: Five out of the 39 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday were Penangites who attended the “Ijtimak Tabligh” at the Seri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 27.

“The five new cases were from those who participated in the mass religious gathering at the Sri Petaling Jamek Mosque in Kuala Lumpur from Feb 27 until March 1,” said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, in a statement today.

He also encouraged others who attended the gathering to self-quarantine.

Penang has intensified measures to counter the Covid-19 outbreak, with a circular issued by the state secretariat today banning all state civil servants from heading overseas until the outbreak is contained.

Chow said members of the public have also been discouraged from visiting countries worst hit by the virus, like China, Italy, South Korea, and Iran, while those returning for these countries will be ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The victims are currently warded at the Penang Hospital.