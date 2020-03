PETALING JAYA: Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix) has urged the relevant ministries to address the plight 13,000 Malaysia Airlines staff who have been requested to take unpaid leave, due to the economic havoc wrought by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The former Sports and Youth Minister said this in response to the statement made by Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, saying that she will proceed with her efforts in pushing for female cabin crews to wear syariah-compliant attire.

Siti Zailah stated that she will be meeting Minister in the Prime Minsiter’s Department Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri to discuss about this matter.

She had raised this in Parliament in 2017, stating her argument that women need to cover up.

Syed Saddiq slammed the newly appointed Siti Zailah, urging her to prioritise staffs who are mostly youths and are in need of help instead of focusing on other matters that have no urgency.

He also responded to a netizen who defended Siti Zailah saying that employment is not under Siti Zailah’s ministry scope.

“It’s a jobs-related issue which involves her ministry as well. We don’t work in silos. We work together to resolve the problems faced by our stakeholders.

“Women in Malaysia care about their jobs. Women’s Ministry should care,“ he tweeted.