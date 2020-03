ALOR STAR: The Pantai Hospital Laguna Merbok in Sungai Petani will be closed for two days starting tomorrow for the cleaning and disinfecting works to be carried out following a positive Covid-19 case.

Its chief executive officer Tio Bee Chan said the first ever Covid-19 case recorded in the hospital involved a 30-year-old woman who was admitted at the hospital to give birth on March 18, but she failed to provide full disclosure during the screening process.

“The patient showed a symptom of fever after giving birth. Further investigation revealed that she was staying with a family member who attended a tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur who was later confirmed Covid-19 positive.

“The sample results obtained on March 19 also confirmed that the patient was positive for Covid-19 and screening tests were then performed on staff who had direct contact with her. They have been quarantined and thus far all results have been negative,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Tio said the hospital had followed the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health by closing all the treatment room and ward that housed the patient and carrying out the cleaning and disinfecting process in the area.

Following the incident, the hospital had decided to close the premises tomorrow and the next day (March 22-23) and all clinical services would resume on March 24, she said. — Bernama