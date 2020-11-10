Covid-19: Four new clusters identified - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) today identified four new Covid-19 clusters - three in Sabah and one in Kelantan, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. (pix)

He said the Liawan Cluster in Keningau, Sabah involved an index case identified as Covid-19 positive following the screening of symptomatic individuals on Nov 5 and has been admitted to the Keningau Hospital.

Close contact tracing found 23 more positive cases and they have all been placed at the Keningau Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre.

“As of noon today, 95 individuals have been screened and 24 of them tested positive, including 11 new cases, while 17 others are still awaiting their results,” he said that a press conference on Malaysia’s Covid-19 updates at the ministry here today.

The second cluster in Sabah, the Tatahan Cluster, was identified in Kota Kinabalu and it involved an index case who tested positive following the screening of symptomatic individuals on Nov 1, said Dr Noor Hisham.

According to him, 17 more positive cases were detected following close contact screening and they have all been admitted to the Likas Women and Children’s Hospital as well as the Kota Kinabalu Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre.

“As of noon today, 28 individuals have been screened, with 18 testing positive, including 10 new cases,” he said.

The GK Tawau Cluster was the third detected in Sabah, with the index case testing positive following the screening of symptomatic individuals on Oct 6, he said, adding that close contact screening found 48 more new positive cases and they have all been warded at the Tawau Hospital.

“As of noon today, 168 individuals have been screened. A total of 49 tested positive, including two new cases, while 78 are still awaiting their results,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the Kube Cluster was identified in Kota Bharu and Tanah Merah in Kelantan, with the index case identified as Covid-19 positive following the screening of symptomatic individuals on Nov 7.

Close contact tracing identified nine more new positive cases and all have been admitted to the Tumpat Hospital and the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital.

“As of noon today, 61 individuals have been screened. Of the total, 10 tested positive, including nine new cases, while five are still waiting for their results,” he said. -Bernama