PETALING JAYA: A four-year-old child, a foreigner, was among the four Covid-19 deaths reported today, the Health Ministry said.

“All the deaths were in Sabah, and the other three involved

two foreigners and a local,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said in a statement today.

The death toll now stands at 354.

Besides that, Noor Hisham said 1,315 cases were reported today, taking the total national tally to 63,176 cases with 11,508 active ones.

Of today’s total, five were imported transmissions and the remainder local.

Sabah leads the way with 476 cases followed by Selangor (266), Kuala Lumpur (191), Perak (167), Penang (92), Johor (46), Negri Sembilan (41), Kelantan (18), Kedah (17) and Malacca with one case.

Labuan, Sarawak, Pahang, Terengganu, Putrajaya and Perlis did not record any new cases today.

Noor Hisham said 118 patients are in intensive care units with 43 requiring respiratory assistance.

Two clusters have come to an end today, the Menara and Simera cluster which are both in Selangor.

This leaves the total amount of active clusters at 180, which includes six new clusters that were reported today.

Noor Hisham stated that four out of the six new clusters are in Sabah and they are the PTS Sibuga, Jesselton construction site, Dermaga and Tempasuk clusters.

The other two clusters are the UD SS2 cluster involving the Petaling district in Selangor, and the Awan Baru construction site cluster which involves the Kepong and Cheras districts in Kuala Lumpur.