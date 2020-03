KANGAR: The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail has decreed that Friday prayers across the state today to be replaced by Zohor prayers at home.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also the president of the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maips), said the Raja of Perlis has issued the decree after obtaining the views and advice from the Ministry of Health (MoH) on COVID-19, as well as irshad (religious guidance) from the Perlis Fatwa Committee.

“In keeping with the decree of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, the Friday prayers across the state today (March 13) will be replaced with Zohor prayer at homes,” Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said in a statement issued by MAIPs, today.

He said this move was implemented following a string of recent developments as informed by the MoH that that any large scale gathering including religious activities should be avoided.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin also said that mosque management statewide should avoid conducting large scale public gatherings at this time.

He advised Muslim individuals to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. — Bernama