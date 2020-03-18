Covid-19: Hammer thrower Jackie wong stable

SIBU: National hammer thrower Jackie Wong is reported to be fine and in stable condition at the Sibu Hospital after being warded for Covid-19 on Monday.

In a posting on his Facebook account last night, Jackie said he was undergoing observation and further treatment at the hospital.

He also expressed his disappointment with netizens who shared news on Covid-19 which was not confirmed by the Health Ministry.

“I would like to tell (everyone) here not to issue or share fake news (news not verified by the Health Ministry). You are much appreciated!” he said.

His father, Sarikei Member of Parliament Wong Ling Biu, was tested positive for Covid-19 a day before him and has also been admitted for treatment.

“Regarding my father, his condition today is better than previous days’ although he is still on respiratory aid,” he said, urging his Facebook friends to continue praying for his father and family.

A fake news item claiming that his father had passed away had earlier gone viral on social media including WhatsApp. - Bernama