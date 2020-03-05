Covid-19: Health dept denies ordering Plaza Angsana to be vacated

JOHOR BARU: The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) refuted viralled information that the Plaza Angsana, a shopping centre here was ordered to be vacated when two employees were infected with Covid-19 as disseminated on social media sites.

Johor Health director Dr Aman Rabu said the matter is not true and members of the public are advised not to spread the unverified statement as it could cause panic among the people.

“It is reminded that spreading fake news such as this could face action under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or jail not exceeding one year or both and faces subsequent fine of RM1,000 each day for continuing the offence after conviction,” he said in a statement uploaded on JKNJ Facebook.

Earlier, a viral message on social media including WhatsApp said Plaza Angsana was ordered to be vacated following Covid-19 infection involving two workers at the building. — Bernama