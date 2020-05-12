Covid-19: Health Ministry concerned over possibility of second wave of infections

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today raised concerns over the possibility of a second-wave of Covid-19 infections hitting the nation.

“We are equally worried as some other countries about the possible emergence of a second wave of Covid-19. ” said Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) at today’s daily evening address.

“The onus (to bring down infection numbers) is not just on the shoulders of the ministry and the government but also on each individual in the country.

“We have to come together as one. If all of us put the effort I’m sure we can do it, Malaysia boleh,” he said.

Noor Hisham also said that hospital wards dedicated to the Covid-19 pandemic were now nearly empty.

“Only three patients are utilising ventilators today, while our utilisation of ICUs is becoming less and our Covid-19 wards are now almost empty.

“This is because our success in the implementation of health policies,” he said.

However, Noor Hisham urged Malaysians to remain vigilant and comply with the federal government’s guidelines in a bid to maintain the country’s low infection rates.