Covid-19: Health Ministry monitoring hospitals, indicators as Rt rate rises to 1.0

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry is monitoring hospitals and other leading indicators as the country’s Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) has increased to 1.0.

Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in his tweet today also urged those who have been given an appointment for a Covid-19 booster dose to go and take it.

“The elderly, where possible, should avoid crowded places. Practise #TRIIS (test, report, isolate, inform, seek),” he said.

The Rt value refers to the level of infectivity of Covid-19 that is the number of cases that can be infected by one positive case.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his tweet said the increase in the infectivity rate to 1.0 means that the daily tally pattern of Covid-19 cases will get flattened.

“Our concern is if the daily tally were on the rise,” he said.

In the tweet, Dr Noor Hisham also urged the public to continue complying with the standard operating procedures and the vulnerable to attend their appointments for booster shots.

He also expressed concern over the increase of positive Covid-19 cases in the country over the past four days with 6,323 new cases reported on Thursday.

Prior to this, the country’s daily tally of Covid-19 had shown a declining trend with only 4,343 new cases reported on Sunday.

-Bernama