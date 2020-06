PETALING JAYA: Malaysia can realise the target of having zero Covid-19 cases by next month, the Health Ministry said today.

Its director-general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said this today, adding that if the public continues to cooperate fully and obeys the standard operating procedures (SOPs), then the country may look forward to having zero cases by mid-July.

He attributed the success to the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Noor Hisham added, that even after the Raya celebrations and the 14-day implementation of the RMCO, there hasn’t been a sharp increase in Covid-19-positive cases.

“We have reached single digit and the daily cases are still under control,” he said.

To date, no deaths have been recorded in the past 10 days, while new Covid-19-positive cases have remained between single and double digits since last week.

Meanwhile, Hisham also said the government would proceed with the closure of an area if new cases are detected in the area.

“If any positive cases or new clusters are found, we will take appropriate action without the need to enforce tightened movement control orders. We will close it down if let say a restaurant or a hotel were found to have positive cases,“ he said.