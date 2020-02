PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry has received an additional 26 thermal scanners to be installed at the country’s entry points.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said this brings the total number of heat scanners to 80, compared to 54 previously.

“We have just received them and will soon be placing them at the country’s entry points. There is also a demand for more heat scanners at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) in Johor,” he said.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry through Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had promised to expedite the allocations for 12 temperature scanners as stated by Dr Dzulkefly.

Commenting on the latest positive case of Covid-19 in Singapore involving a 35-year-old man working in the republic but living in Johor, Dzulkefly said the ministry had contacted Singapore for further information and to carry out contact tracing.

Dzulkefly said the government had also tightened health screening at the Johor CIQ entry to curb the spread of Covid-19, the official name of the 2019 corona virus disease which was declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO). - Bernama