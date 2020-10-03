Covid-19: Huge spike with 317 cases

PETALING JAYA: The number of new Covid-19 cases took a huge spike when the Health Ministry reported that 317 were recorded in the country, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,735.

The national tally now stands at 12,088.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all 317 cases were locally transmitted and there were no imported ones.

Of the 317 locally transmitted cases, 303 involved locals while 14 were foreigners where 37 cases had a history of returning from Sabah.

This brings the number of cases reported to have a history of travel to Sabah since Sept 20 to 176.

Sabah had the most number of cases today with 155, where 100 individuals (96 locals and four foreigners) were detected through health screenings, 35 individuals (33 locals and two foreigners) were from the Bangau-Bangau cluster, 10 locals from the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster, four locals were detected through community screenings, three foreigners were detected from the Laut cluster, two locals were detected in the Joo Hwa cluster and one local was detected from the Buang Sayang cluster.

Kedah reported 102 cases with 97 individuals (93 locals and four foreigners) from the Tembok cluster, two locals returning from Sabah, two locals from the new Bah Lunas cluster and one local from the Bah Ketil cluster.

A total of 32 cases were reported in Selangor with 15 individuals reported returning from Sabah (14 locals and one foreigner), 12 locals from the Jalan Meru cluster, three locals from the new Jelok cluster, and two close contact cases (case 11147 and case 11047) who were also locals.

Terengganu reported a total of nine cases, all involving locals while Johor and Kuala Lumpur reported four cases each with all being locals.

Sarawak reported three cases involving locals while Penang reported three new cases where one individual was detected in the new Bah Rose cluster.

Kelantan and Putrajaya reported two cases each, also all involving locals while Negri Sembilan reported one local who had a history of travelling to Sabah.

“Three new clusters were detected, called Bah Lunas cluster in Kulim, Kedah, Bah Rose cluster in Kuala Muda, Kedah and the Jelok cluster in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. The Bah Lunas and Bah Rose clusters reported having a case index with a travel history to Sabah,” Noor Hisham said in a statement today.

Noor Hisham said the ministry had screened 112 individuals in the Bah Lunas cluster and detected four positive cases, 21 were negative and 87 are awaiting test results.

A total of 477 individuals were screened from the Bah Rose cluster with eight positive cases (seven in Kedah and one in Penang), 140 negative cases (Kedah - 69 and Penang - 71)) and 329 still pending (Kedah - five and Penang - 324).

A total of eight individuals were screened from the Jelok cluster with four positive cases and four negative.

A total of 121 patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,216.

“There are 29 patients currently being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with four of them requiring ventilator support,“ he said.

There was one new death reported, taking the number of fatalities to 137.

The case was a 57-year-old man with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and dyslipidemia.

He was sent to the emergency department in Hospital Semporna and was then referred to Hospital Tawau where he died on Oct 2.