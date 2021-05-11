Covid-19: ICU beds usage hit 100 percent in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The use of beds in intensive care units (ICU) in Penang has reached 100 percent following the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said as of yesterday, the use of medical facilities in total exceeded 70 percent for non-ICU Covid-19 beds as shared by the Health Ministry.

He said throughout the 18th week from May 2 to 8, 1,682 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in the state.

“This situation is worrying and we do not want what’s happening in India to happen in our country,” he said in a statement here today.

Chow said he was informed by the Penang state health department that the active cases in the state had exceeded 1,000 cases and it required active monitoring and management by hospitals and district health offices. — Bernama