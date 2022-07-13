Covid-19: ICU cases breach 50 mark

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 2,345 new daily Covid-19 cases yesterday.

There are 52 Covid-19 patients in intensive care. ICU cases are rising over the past month and were now at a level not seen since March 11.

According to the ministry’s CovidNow portal, 2,342 of the new Covid-19 infections in the country were local transmissions, while there were 3 imported cases.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country to 4,600,736 cases since the pandemic began.

A total of 3 deaths were recorded on Tuesday with 1 classified as being brought in dead, bringing the total to 35,819.