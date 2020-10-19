Covid-19: ILKKM Sungai Buloh, Leprosy Centre reactivated to treat low-risk cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sungai Buloh Health Ministry Training Institute (ILKKM) and National Leprosy Control Centre (PKKN) have been reactivated as Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) following the increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, particularly in Selangor.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said the spike in the cases required careful preparation to accommodate Covid-19 patients from the state as well as from Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and neighbouring states.

“Level one, two and three Covid-19 cases (low risk) will be placed at the ILKKM and PKKN in Sungai Buloh while levels four and five patients (critical) are treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, which has been gazetted as a Covid-19 hospital.

“To date, a total of 274 positive Covid-19 patients have been placed at the Sungai Buloh Hospital while 44 and 411 patients received treatment at ILKKM and PKKN respectively,” he told reporters after visiting ILKKM here today.

He said ILKKM and PKKN could accommodate 1,200 patients and the Ministry of Health (MOH) has, at the same time, also increased the number of medical personnel as initial preparation.

Speaking on the proposed enforcement of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in several areas in Selangor, Adham said the ministry was looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, he said MOH has so far deployed a total of 1,634 new health personnel nationwide to treat Covid-19 patients. — Bernama