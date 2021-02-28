Covid-19 immunisation programme starts today in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 28: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) was given the COVID-19 vaccine jab at 10.25 am today at the Penang Hospital (HPP), marking the beginning of the state-level National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme.

Also given the vaccine jab today were Penang Police Chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan, Penang Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, Deputy Chief Minister II Prof Dr P. Ramasamy, State Secretary Datuk Abdul Razak Jaafar and State Health director Datuk Dr Asmayani Khalib.

Speaking to reporters after receiving the vaccine jab, Chow said the first phase of the state-level Covid-19 Immunisation Programe would involve about 31,000 frontline workers.

“Penang has received the first batch of the vaccine (last Feb 21) and there will be five more deliveries, involving 62,000 doses for the first phase (of the vaccination programme),” he added.

Chow said the vaccine jab on him was administered by HPP Nurse Supervisor, Matron Hafizah Hamzah.

“It was done smoothly and it was painless,” he said.- Bernama