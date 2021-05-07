Covid-19 infections might surge with large numbers travelling interstate, says MMA

PETALING JAYA: It is not advisable for students to return to their hometowns for Aidilfitri but those who choose to do so should observe standard operating procedures (SOP) strictly to prevent a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said that realising the destruction wreaked by the virus, students should know better than take the risk of travelling home for the festive occasion.

“With Hari Raya Aidilfitri round the corner, there will undoubtedly be an increase in the number of people going shopping. Crowds will gather in public places,” he told theSun.

“I anticipate another wave of infections. If students are allowed to travel interstate during the holidays, the risk is only going to get higher.”

Subramaniam said lessons could be learned from the situation in India where massive gatherings caused a sharp increase in infections and fatalities.”

Last week, the Higher Education Ministry announced that students in tertiary institutions will be allowed to travel home for the festival. More than 100,000 students are expected to make the trek home.

Subramaniam said students should strictly observe the SOP while at home, especially in the company of elderly relatives, who are more susceptible to the virus.

Upon returning to campus, students should take swab tests to determine if they have been infected, he added.

“This will also be helpful for contact tracing if some students test positive. This can reduce the risk of an outbreak

within campuses.”

In contrast to Subramaniam’s views, Universiti Malaya public health medicine specialist Dr Victor Hoe believes it is safe for students to return home for the holidays.

He pointed out that the campus is a supervised environment so the risk of an outbreak within its confines is minimal.

“There is little chance of them carrying the virus home. If we keep students in campuses, what are they going to do during the 14-day break?”

He conceded that it is impossible for university and college administrators to monitor student movements and behaviour outside campuses.

“Students should conduct their own risk assessment to determine whether it is safe for them to travel. The option must be given to students. If everyone follows the SOP, a travel ban will be unnecessary.”

Hoe said subjecting students to swab tests on their return to campuses is unnecessary and uneconomical.

Malaysians should be responsible for their own health and that of those around them, he said.