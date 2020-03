SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has ordered all ‘tabligh’ programmes and religious activities in suraus and mosques throughout the state to be temporarily suspended following the Covid-19 outbreak.

JAIS director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the directive was issued on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH) after it was found that a recent spate of infections originated from a ‘tabligh’ gathering in Sri Petaling recently.

“This is a necessary step because the tabligh (members) who attend religious activities are usually the same people.

“JAIS has issued a circular to suspend tabligh activities to all mosque managers and surau chairmen in Selangor in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 which is seen to be gaining pace,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

At the same time, he said, several upcoming programmes organised by JAIS involving large crowds were also temporarily suspended, including those at the International Islamic University Mosque and Sabak Bernam.

On other programmes organised by JAIS, Mohd Shahzihan said the department would consider advice from MOH before suspending them. — Bernama