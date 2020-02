KUALA LUMPUR: The trend in job losses in the wake of Covid-19 infections is normal and has not risen dramatically, said the Human Resources Ministry today.

Referring to the statement by Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan yesterday that 100,000 Malaysians will lose their jobs if the infections from the coronavirus continue until the end of the year, the ministry said this was speculative.

“This estimation has not taken account of various initiatives undertaken by the government previously, currently and in the future, to protect workers and improve their marketability as a means to address various socio-economic challenges including the Covid-19 threat,“ the ministry said in a statement.

It added that in 2019, a total of 40,084 employees lost their jobs, and through the Employment Insurance System (EIS) under the Social Security Organisation (Socso), 18,745 of these employees had been provided with temporary job opportunities, while the others were still receiving assistance via the EIS.

In the same year, the ministry via Socso, had spent RM107 million to assist employees who had lost their jobs, with financial benefits and support services.

The ministry further said that up to Feb 18 this year, a total of 8,588 employees had lost their jobs and Socso had spent RM21 million to assist them.

It urged workers who had lost their jobs, to apply for assistance through https://eis.perkeso.gov.my/ and to register as job searchers on https://eisjobs.perkeso.gov.my/ or to visit the nearest Socso office. — Bernama