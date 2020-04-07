Covid-19: KL Standard Chartered Marathon off

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) 2020 scheduled to take place on June 13 and 14, has been cancelled.

KLSCM 2020 project director Rainer Biemans, in a statement issued by the event organiser Dirigo Events, said the cancellation of the yearly event was due to the uncertainties brought about by the still developing Covid-19 global pandemic.

“The health and safety of our runners, organising crew, volunteers, medical personnel, officials and police personnel are our top priority, and after consultations with all relevant stakeholders, we could not in good conscience proceed with the event without being able to guarantee everyone’s safety.

“After exploring all possible avenues for a postponement of the event, we unfortunately could not find an available date or venue that would be suitable for an event of the magnitude of KLSCM.

“This was not an easy decision as we understand the amount of time and preparation that has been put into this year’s event from all parties has been significant. Thank you to all of our runners, volunteers and fans for your support and understanding at this time,” he said.

Biemans said all remaining Running Clinics, the Race Entry Pack Collection (REPC) and the Active Lifestyle Expo for KLSCM 2020 have also been cancelled.

He added that The Run For A Reason (RFAR) charity initiative will continue until May 14 and all funds raised thus far will be disbursed to the respective charity beneficiaries.

“We have therefore decided that the only possible course of action would be to cancel this year’s event and automatically defer all individual registrations to 2021,” he said.

Biemans said they planned to have KLSCM 2021 at a similar time period as this year, which is the second week of June. — Bernama