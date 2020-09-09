Covid-19: KMC working closely with state health authorities

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Medical Centre (KMC) is working closely with the state health authorities to ensure proper management of virus containment in the hospital.

KMC’s Medical Director Datuk Dr Kamaruzaman Ali said they have completed the screening of all staff and samples from the tests were currently being evaluated.

He said as at 12 noon today a total of 19 KMC’s staff and 19 of their family members have been identified as Covid-19 positive.

“The first screening of KMC’s 21 consultants yielded negative results, however as a precautionary measure, KMC will be repeating the test tomorrow,” he said in a statement today.

He added that all areas visited by the staff and patients have already been promptly disinfected in accordance with the stringent infection control guidelines by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

On Tuesday, it was reported that 18 KMC staff and seven of their family members tested positive for Covid-19. They are known as Sungai cluster.

The hospital promptly closed its inpatient and outpatient services for three days starting Tuesday for a full terminal and sanitisation process.

However, Dr Kamaruzaman said despite the current situation, KMC’s commitment to patients, staff and medical consultants was not compromised.

The hospital has also set up a support group called ‘KMC Covid Carelines’ to provide support and counselling to their staff especially those under quarantine.

“In addition, the hospital’s Audit Enforcement Team will strengthen staff compliance to standard operating procedures (SOP).

“To ensure our communication lines remain open and interactive throughout this experience, we hold virtual briefing sessions to keep all staff and patients abreast of the latest development,” he said.-Bernama