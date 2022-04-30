Covid-19: KPDNHEP enforcement teams will conduct random checks

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) enforcement officers will conduct random checks on the status of employees and visitors at business premises throughout the country to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said the measure was taken as all individuals have been allowed to enter business premises no matter what their vaccination status, except those who are Covid-19 positive and under House Surveillance Order (HSO) beginning tomorrow.

He said enforcement action under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseass 1988 (Act 342) will be taken against visitors or workers who failed to comply with the set regulations.

“Therefore, the ministry recommends that all parties can work together to ensure that the Transition to Endemic Phase proceeds smoothly to ensure the wellbeing of Malaysians,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Nanta said the easing of standard operating procedures (SOP) will enable the retail and consumer industries to ‘breathe again’ after being affected for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on the latest statistics from the Malaysian Statistics Department, the performance of the Commerce and Distribution Sector in February this year recorded RM48.8 billion in sales, a growth of 10.2 per cent compared to the previous year.

“With the recent announcement, that performance is expected to increase with the cooperation of all parties, especially through the responsibility of retail industry players and Malaysians in ensuring the business ecosystem is safe from Covid-19 infections,” he added. - Bernama