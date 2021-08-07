Covid-19: KPKT mulls additional allowance for JBPM personnel — Zuraida

MACHANG: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is mulling to provide additional allowance to the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) personnel for their involvement in Covid-19 assignments.

Its minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said the job scope of JBPM personnel, especially the hazardous materials (Hazmat) team, has been expanded such as to manage the burial of Covid-19 victims, thus exposing them to the risk of infection.

“Originally, they already have special allowance but when dealing with Covid-19-related tasks such as managing burials, these are already out of their job scope.

“However, I think I can bring up this matter for consideration because of the risk faced by JBPM personnel,” she told reporters after visiting the Bukit Belah People’s Housing Project here, today.

Zuraida was commenting on whether the ministry plans to give additional allowance to JBPM personnel following their involvement in managing the burial of Covid-19 victims.

Kelantan JBPM director Jainal @ Zainal Madasin who was present during the visit welcomed the minister’s response to the matter, describing it as a symbol of appreciation to its members. — Bernama