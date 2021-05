LABUAN: The vaccination centre (PPV) at the Labuan Corporation (LC) Multipurpose Hall has been relocated to the Public Works Department’s (PWD) hall to enable the former to be reused as a quarantine centre, starting today, following the increase in Covid-19 positive cases on the duty-free island.

Labuan Health Department director, Dr Ismuni Bohari, said the relocation of the PPV was to accommodate the increasing number of people undergoing quarantine (persons under investigation (PUI)) from today onwards.

“The LC Multipurpose Hall is suitable to accommodate a large number of people, and we in the Natural Disaster Management Committee agreed to relocate the PPV to the PWD’s hall downtown today,” he said to Bernama today.

Labuan has cumulative infections of 2,554, with one active cluster, Victoria Merdeka Cluster, as of yesterday.

He said those who have received appointment dates for the first or second dose of vaccination at the LC Multipurpose Hall should proceed to the PWD’s hall.

Dr Ismuni said that healthcare personnel had conducted a mass Covid-19 screening on close contacts of the newly-emerged Victoria Merdeka Cluster, with several groups attending house-to-house visits during Aidilfitri celebrations.

“The mass screening conducted has led to an increasing number of people undergoing quarantine, and that is why we need a bigger hall as we want to contain the spread as quickly as possible,” he said.

He said that reopening of the LC Multipurpose Hall marked Labuan’s second quarantine centre, after the first one at the Bahagian Teknologi Pendidikan Tinggi (BTPN) hostel at Jalan Sungai Lada.

Labuan has three vaccination centres, namely, at Komplek Anak Yatim Darul Kifayah’s hall, Labuan Nucleus Hospital and now at the PWD’s hall. -Bernama