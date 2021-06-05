Covid-19: Labuan to reuse ITI hostel as quarantine centre

LABUAN: The Labuan Industrial Training Institute (ITI) hostel will be used again as the third low-risk quarantine centre following a spike in Covid-19 cases here.

Labuan Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) chairman Rithuan Ismail said the centre had been approved by the government and expected to be operational this month.

“We have seen that there is an urgent need to reopen the quarantine centre in the training institute after the number of positive cases escalated to three digits over the past few days.

“The ITI hostel was Labuan’s first Covid-19 quarantine centre and, due to its proximity to the Labuan Nucleus Hospital, we have decided to use it again,” he told Bernama yesterday.

The ITI quarantine centre, which can accommodate at least 168 patients, was first used in March last year.

Rithuan said students currently occupying the hostel would be moved to the Labuan Matriculation College (LMC) hostel.

“Once they have been moved to the LMC hostel, they will be sent back to their respective hometowns in Sabah in stages,“ he said, adding that the Labuan Natural Disaster Management Committee was still discussing the allocation for the ITI quarantine centre.

Labuan saw a steep rise in Covid-19 cases yesterday, with 230 new cases compared to 62 on Thursday (June 3), taking its total infection to 4,335.

Three new fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll to 34. -Bernama