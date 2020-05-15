Covid-19: Legal action possible against those taking high-risk groups to public places

PUTRAJAYA: Legal action may be taken against individuals who persist in exposing high-risk groups like children and senior citizens to possible Covid-19 infection by bringing them to public places, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said the authorities might take action under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) if the public continued to ignore their advice.

“The Health Ministry (MOH) is using the approach of giving advice, asking people not to bring high-risk groups to public places, including malls and hospitals, except for appointments.

“Now we just advise but we may resort to taking action under Act 342, that is issuing summons or court action,” he told a daily news conference on Covid-19 here today.

He was asked whether MOH would consider including the prohibition on taking high-risk groups to public places in the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO). — Bernama