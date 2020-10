PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry today identified two more Covid-19 clusters, one each in Sabah and Labuan, bringing the total number of clusters in the country to 230.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the first of the two is the Lintas cluster in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah with six positive cases identified on Oct 26.

“All six have been admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Up to noon today, 21 individuals have been screened, of whom 15 tested negative,” he said at a media conference on Covid-19 developments here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the index case for the Limbungan cluster in Labuan, meanwhile was identified through close contact screening on Oct 15.

He said 19 more positive cases were detected today, all of whom are being treated at the Labuan hospital.

As of noon, 383 individuals have been screened, 20 of whom tested positive, 44 negative while 319 more are still awaiting results,” he said.

He said so far there are 119 active clusters in the country, with 38 of them reporting an increase in cases. -Bernama