Covid-19: List of fake news

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) in Batu Pahat, Johor denies that it is facing a shortage of

infrared thermometers.

2. Sandakan police chief denies claims that 800 drivers who were summoned to pay RM1,000 compound fine were made to line up outside the Sandakan police station.

He clarified that they were present to lodge police reports and for other matters and were asked to practice social distancing in accordance with the Movement Control Order (MCO). - Bernama