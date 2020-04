KUALA LUMPUR: The following are the replies made by the relevant agencies to the Quick Response Team of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) on fake news that went viral on social media as of 7pm today.

>> The National Security Council (MKN) has denied claims a third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) will be implemented from April 15 to May 15, 2020.

>> The MKN has also denied allegations that summonses will be issued, without discretion used, by the authorities during the MCO period, such RM300 for travelling in a vehicle with more than one person, RM200 for not wearing a face mask and RM150 for leaving home after 10 pm.

>> The Hulu Langat District Health Office has denied that it had sent a short messaging service (SMS) text to notify that a supervisor at Sungai Ramal Shell station had tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama