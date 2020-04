KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the 9am update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation (PPPNP) denies allegation that a PPPNP officer and a Perak Agriculture Department officer had made payment applications from the public related to Skim Agro Prihatin Negeri Perak. PPPNP advises the public to ignore WhatsApp messages or calls from 019-797 5593.

2. Ipoh (Perak) District Police Chief denies allegation that a body found in Kg. Dato’ Ahmad Said, Jalan Berlian, Manjoi, Ipoh was positive for COVID-19. - Bernama