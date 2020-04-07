Covid-19: List of fake news on social media

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the afternoon update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. Senior Minister and Education Minister Dr Radzi Jidin denies claims that his Ministry conducted an online study titled “Jom Bantu Dr Radzi Jidin Membuat Keputusan” for the purpose of extending the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

2. Jasin police chief dismisses claims that the government has imposed a lockdown on the Malacca district due to road closures when in fact the roads closed are those used to escape roadblocks.

— Bernama