KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the night update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) denies having produced T-shirts and face masks displaying the words OPERASI PENAWAR along with the ATM-PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) logo for sale to the public and stresses that no one is permitted to produce, sell, buy and use any product displaying the words OPERASI PENAWAR and the ATM-PDRM logo without approval.

2. The Perak Health Department denies that the Health Ministry has urged people who have been to the Ipoh Wholesale Market on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday to undergo a CovidD-19 screening at the nearest hospital or health clinic and explains that no Covid-19 case has been linked to patrons of the wholesale market.

— Bernama